CM Punk Reveals How He Treats Himself After Big WWE Matches

CM Punk has a notorious sweet tooth and can often be found enjoying baked goods following WWE Premium Live Events. When WWE’s X account caught up with the Best in the World, he explained why he enjoys a donut, muffin, or other baked good after a match.

“I like to treat myself after I put in a lot of hard work. I try to diet when I’m not physically wrestling in the ring and my pot of gold at the end of that rainbow when I do wrestle is some sort of treat.”

Punk’s pastry love was on full-display during his infamous All Out 2022 post-show rant as he lashed out at several AEW names while chowing down on goods from Mindy’s Bakery. Following Punk’s suspension, Mindy’s Bakery was flooded with reviews and messages from fans who made reference to Punk’s explosive comments. Following Punk’s return to WWE, Drew McIntyre sought to play mindgames with Punk with a trip down memory lane.

And I was really hungry ?? pic.twitter.com/JKrjiizoiI — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 25, 2024

Punk’s next high-profile match will come at WrestleMania 41, where he will headline Night One against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While finally main eventing the Show of Shows will certainly be sweet for Punk, fans can expect the Best in the World to indulge after his match in Allegiant Stadium.