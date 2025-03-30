CM Punk Blasts ‘Overrated & Phony’ The Beatles In Music Hot Take

The Beatles are regarded by many as one of the greatest bands of all time, but CM Punk has no love for John, Paul, George, or Ringo. In a new video from Jackie Redmond, Punk was asked for what he hates that everyone else seems to love.

“The Beatles! Overrated. Phony boy band that was manufactured and went through shitty phases. ‘We’re hippies now. We’re psychedelic now.’ f*** you, Sergeant Pepper.”

Punk flipped off the camera to end his segment, making clear his disdain for the quartet of Liverpudlians. Punk’s comments about the ‘Fab Four’ will come as a shock to many music fans, including Samantha Irvin. Not only is the former WWE announcer a fan of the Beatles, but she has a tattoo of the four’s famous Abbey Road walk on her arm.

Punk recently shared on Celtic Warrior Workouts that he doesn’t believe in ‘guilty pleasure’ music, saying that he listens to songs that’d shock fans. With that said, don’t expect the Best in the World to be chilling to ‘Hey Jude’ or ‘Let it Be’ anytime soon.