CM Punk Reacts to Paul Heyman’s WrestleMania 41 Betrayal

CM Punk reflects on his long history with Paul Heyman, expressing disappointment and promising to speak further on Monday Night Raw.

Despite their shared past, Punk made it clear that Heyman’s actions have consequences—and he knows what’s coming.

WrestleMania Saturday ended with one of the most unexpected moments in recent WWE history. Paul Heyman turned on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk, two of his closest friends, aligning himself with Seth Rollins. Now, CM Punk has addressed the betrayal in his first public comments since the event.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier on ESPN, Punk shared his emotional response to Heyman’s actions, hinting that more will unfold on Monday Night Raw.

“I got a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings—and you best believe I’m going to make everybody tune in to Monday Night Raw on Netflix to find out exactly if I have anything to say,” Punk said. “When I’m gonna say it, it’s going to be tomorrow night.”

Punk reflected on his long-standing relationship with Heyman, describing it as one rooted in trust and shared history. He recalled a previous incident where Heyman threw a ladder at his head, resulting in 13 staples—a moment that reminded him just how far Heyman is willing to go.

Despite past issues, Punk said he chose to trust Heyman again because of the significance of main-eventing WrestleMania. He wanted to share that moment with someone he believed had always supported him.

“To me, main eventing WrestleMania was important,” Punk explained. “I needed to share it with somebody who got me there. Somebody who never gave up on me. But now—he’s turned on me.”

While Heyman’s allegiance now lies with Seth Rollins, Punk made it clear this story is far from over. As tensions rise, all eyes are on Monday Night Raw to see how Punk will respond to the betrayal.