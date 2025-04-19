Seth Rollins Wins WrestleMania 41 Main Event, Aligns with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman proved where his loyalties lie in the main event of WrestleMania 41, and it was with neither Roman Reigns or CM Punk. In the rightful main event of Night One, Reigns, Punk, and Seth Rollins held nothing back.

The finish of the match saw Heyman introduce a chair, which after some hesitation, he handed to CM Punk. When Punk was poised to finish Reigns, Heyman delivered a low blow to his ‘best friend’ and handed the chair to Reigns. When Reigns was poised to destroy Rollins, though, Heyman delivered a low-blow to the OTC, giving Rollins the opportunity to win.

You can check out some highlights of the match below.