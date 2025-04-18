CM Punk Says He Would’ve Booked Women’s Triple Threat Match As WWE WrestleMania Headliner

While CM Punk is set to headline night one of WrestleMania 41 in a highly anticipated triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, he recently revealed that if he were in charge of booking, he might have chosen a different main event for one of the nights.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Punk stated, “If it was up to me, believe it or not, Rhea, Bianca and IYO would be the main event. I’m not saying which night, but I can tell you that if I was in Triple H’s spot, I would gravitate towards that.”

Punk elaborated on his reasoning, praising the talent of the women involved in the Women’s World Championship match.

“I think all three of those ladies are so supremely talented, I know they are going to steal the show. And I want to see my friends and my colleagues accomplish things. And it doesn’t so much matter to me if I accomplish them. I know what it feels like to have that chip on my shoulder, to be like, ‘This is my year, right?’”

Despite finally achieving his long-held goal of main eventing WrestleMania 41, Punk acknowledged the significance of the second night headliner of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title. “Nobody is going to tell me that John Cena shouldn’t be main eventing WrestleMania in his last Mania, you know? So, stay vigilant everybody, bust your ass, and if it’s meant to be it will come to pass—and I’m obviously living, breathing proof of that.”