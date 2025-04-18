CM Punk: I Don’t Think WWE Wants Us To Be Outwardly Political

CM Punk has shared his perspective on WWE’s approach to talent, talking about politics in public, whether that be on social media or in interviews. During an appearance on the Ringer Wrestling Show, Punk suggested that WWE prefers its performers to refrain from making political statements.

“I don’t think the company wants us to be outwardly political. I don’t think, and I do feel there is probably different rules for different people…” he stated, hinting at a potential inconsistency in how such guidelines might be applied across the roster.

He then alluded to his own political leanings.

“I think it’s pretty obvious what my ‘politics’ are. I’ve never understood Democratic or Republican glazing President. [The] President should just do his job. If you’re wearing hats and shirts promoting the President and all that stuff, and we have very much seen recently all these people who have voted against their best interests because they thought this President was just going to do bad stupid sh*t to the people they don’t like.”

Punk then shifted to the complex expectations placed on entertainers in today’s world.

“It’s a strange, ugly world out there. The only thing I can do is be true to myself and implement and be a voice for myself and my family and my community, and then the world,” he asserted. He expressed frustration with demands from online critics, using a hypothetical example: “I don’t know what people want from us as entertainers. I’m just supposed to quit my job because somebody on Twitter says WWE is a ‘MAGA company?’ Okay. You’re on Lord Elon Musk’s f*cking Twitter saying stupid sh*t. Shut the f*ck up. What have you done?”

Expanding on his approach to making a positive impact, Punk stated: