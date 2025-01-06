CM Punk Tops Seth Rollins In WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Main Event

Seth Rollins and CM Punk finally clashed in a highly anticipated singles match on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. The match headlined the historic event, delivering on the long-awaited showdown between the two superstars.

As the match reached its climax, Rollins delivered a buckle bomb followed by a stomp, resulting in a dramatic near fall. Punk countered Rollins’ falcon arrow attempt and hit the Go to Sleep (GTS). Not stopping there, Punk delivered a second GTS to secure the pinfall victory over Rollins.

This rivalry has been simmering since Punk’s shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE has skillfully blended real-life tension between the two stars into their storyline, with both men referencing their past comments about each other. Originally, this match was slated for WrestleMania 40, where Punk was set to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, an injury sidelined Punk, forcing WWE to pivot and book Rollins against Drew McIntyre at the event instead.

Despite Punk’s extended absence in 2024 due to injury and his feud with McIntyre, WWE kept his rivalry with Rollins alive. After Punk’s return at Survivor Series, the storyline gained momentum, culminating in this memorable showdown on Raw.

