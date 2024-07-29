CM Punk Proposes Unique Idea for John Cena’s 2025 WWE Retirement Tour

CM Punk has expressed interest in joining John Cena’s WWE retirement tour next year but isn’t looking to reignite their storied rivalry.

Pro wrestling had a major presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 over the weekend, with stars from WWE and AEW participating in various stage panels.

- Advertisement -

During the ‘Mattel WWE’ panel at Comic-Con, Punk was asked about potential tag team partners. In a lighthearted moment, he jokingly named his dog Larry, who recently got his first merchandise at WWE Shop. Punk then shared a more serious answer:

“If I had to tag up with somebody to beat some people up, it would probably be Larry. Everybody’s asking me because John Cena has announced his retirement, and they obviously want to see us fight each other. I think there’s something to me and him tagging. I think that could be pretty interesting.”

Punk also likened his dynamic with Cena to that of Batman and Superman, highlighting the unique chemistry between the two wrestling icons.

CM Punk was one of John Cena’s greatest rivals, so it’s only fitting that he’s involved in the retirement tour in some capacity. Fans can look forward to seeing how this collaboration unfolds as Cena bids farewell to the WWE ring. The contrast between Cena’s prototypical superhero and Punk’s anti-hero persona created a compelling dynamic that captivated audiences. Their matches were often critically acclaimed, showcasing both men’s in-ring and storytelling abilities. Their rivalry produced several iconic moments, including Punk’s infamous pipebomb promo and their Money in the Bank 2011 match, often hailed as one of the greatest matches of this century.

- Advertisement -

Punk returns to action this weekend at WWE SummerSlam when he wrestles Drew McInture (with Seth Rollins as guest referee) in his first match since the Royal Rumble in January 2024.

John Cena has already declared that he’ll be at the first episode of WWE Raw when it moves to Netflix in January 2025, and intends to wrestle in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble later that month.