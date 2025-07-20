Damian Priest, Lola Vice
Damian Priest and Lola Vice Fuel Dating Rumors at Bad Bunny Concert

by Thomas Lowson

Damian Priest and Lola Vice just added serious fuel to the dating rumors after being spotted attending a Bad Bunny concert. On July 19, the pair were sighted at the concert, reportedly to celebrate her 27th birthday in style. Bad Bunny himself introduced them before the show, making their appearance very public.

This appearance comes just days after Priest was asked directly about Vice during an interview on Good Morning New York. When questioned about their recent outing at a Yankees game, he dodged the topic with a smirk.

“Oh, well, I don’t know about all that. No comment, no comment.”

Rumors first sprouted when the pair attended a baseball game together, with fans speculating if this was more than just a platonic hangout of WWE colleagues. While Priest won’t confirm or deny the claims of a relationship, the signs are becoming harder to ignore.

Now, following their joint appearance at a high-profile concert—complete with a public acknowledgment from one of the biggest artists in the world—it seems the rumored relationship might be less private than they’re letting on.

