Elton Prince Suffers Injury Scare on WWE SmackDown

by Thomas Lowson

Things didn’t go as planned during the May 2 episode of WWE SmackDown in Des Moines, Iowa—specifically when Fraxiom stepped in the ring with Pretty Deadly. Nathan Frazer landed a standing shooting star press that appeared to strike Elton Prince directly in the face. Prince was visibly busted open, bleeding from the mouth, and seemed disoriented as he tried to recover.

The first indication that something was amiss came moments later when Frazer went for a pinfall and Prince failed to kick out, though the referee stopped the count. Prince looked clearly dazed and only managed to crawl over and tag in Kit Wilson after a noticeable delay.

Later in the match, Wilson hit a powerbomb on Frazer and went for the pin. The referee counted to three, but Frazer kicked out at the same time the bell rang. The referree waved off the finish and allowed the match to continue if another clear example of things not going as planned.

Despite the missteps, Fraxiom ultimately secured the win after Frazer pinned Wilson while Prince was being attended to by medical staff outside the ring. As of now, WWE has not released an official update on Elton Prince’s condition.


Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
