WWE Star Angelo Dawkins Gets Married In Wedding Officiated By Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins is now a married man.

WWE superstar Angelo Dawkins recently had a wedding to remember. The former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion married the mother of his child, Grace, and shared the news on X. However, what made it more special is the involvement of his longtime tag team partner Montez Ford who officiated the wedding.

Dawkins shared a photo of himself and Grace making their vows on social media to celebrate their union. Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair was also in attendance, and both couples took a group photo.

On Instagram, Belair shared a nice message about the lovely couple’s marriage.

“Dawks got a WHOLE WIFE!!!!! All those car ride talks can finally come to an end! You did it! Congrats!!!… you’re a lucky man to get @gracestephanie01 and now a smart man to wife her up! Lol,” wrote Belair.

The newlywed couple welcomed a son in 2020 and expect to welcome another boy later this year. It’s possible that Dawkins and his wife wanted to get married before their son’s arrival. Regardless, it’s surely a special moment in their lives, with Dawkins’s tag team partner being the one to make it official.

It’s unclear if Dawkins will take some time off for a honeymoon with his wife. However, he will be in action with his tag team partner to take on Pretty Deadly(Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) on the July 5 episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Preview Of The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

The upcoming tag team matchup was made on the June 28 Smackdown episode. The Street Profits spoke with Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis about wanting to take on The Bloodline. The heel faction had assaulted Dawkins, Ford, and Kevin Owens after their loss on the June 7 episode of Smackdown.

However, Pretty Deadly would interrupt their conversation, leading to The Street Profits challenging them to a match. Aldis ignored the former tag champion’s pleas to take on The Bloodline but made The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly official for the upcoming episode.

Dawkins and Ford will likely be motivated to defeat their opponents to send a message to The Bloodline. A win over Pretty Deadly could persuade Aldis to grant them a match against the faction led by Solo Sikoa.