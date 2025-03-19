Fan Ready To Fight 2009-Era Randy Orton For Girl’s Phone Number

One fan’s attempt to use WWE references to win over a lady did not pan out, despite his willingness to fight 2009-era Randy Orton. In a screenshot shared on social media, the fan in question told his would-be romance that he’d wrestle a bear just to get her number. When that show of affection went unanswered, the fan said they’d even fight Orton, specifically from his 2009 run.

Randy Orton circa 2009 is considered one of the most violent, dastardly chapters in the career of the Legend Killer. The year saw Orton take out several wrestlers with the punt kick. In perhaps his most dastardly act, Orton would hit his middle-rope DDT on Stephanie McMahon, all while a handcuffed Triple H watched on helplessly. Orton would seal the act with a kiss to the unconscious McMahon, adding fire to the feud between Orton and his former mentor heading into WrestleMania 25.

Orton isn’t quite as evil as he once was, but teasing the return of the punt in his ongoing feud with Kevin Owens shows he still has a bonafide mean-streak. As for the fan, it remains to be seen if they can win over their would-be romance with more references to WWE’s resident Apex Predator.