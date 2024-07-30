Finn Balor Shows Off Bruises After Facing Gunther On Raw

Finn Balor is bruised and battered after sharing the ring with Gunther in the headlining match on last night’s Raw. It is needless to mention that ‘The Ring General’ is one of the hardest hitters inside the squared circle. He once again had his thunderous chops on display against Balor.

Following the match, WWE dropped a couple of photos of Finn Balor on social media. The photos revealed Balor’s bruised chest as a result of a series of chops from Gunther.

The highly anticipated contest featured some spectacular spots. The final moments of the match saw Balor climbing up to the top rope and attempting the Coup De Grace. However, Gunther managed to dodge the move and countered with a Sleeper hold. Balor eventually passed out and the ref awarded the win to ‘The Ring General.’

Following the match, Gunther tried to send a message to the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. He didn’t relinquish the hold on Balor even after the match ended. Priest rushed down to the ring to the aid of Balor. The show concluded with Priest and Gunther brawling outside the ring.

Gunther is posing to be a massive challenge to Damian Priest. ‘The Ring General’ earned a World Heavyweight Title shot after winning this year’s King Of The Ring Tournament by defeating Randy Orton.

On the other hand, Damian Priest has been a fighting champion and he has successfully defended his title against the likes of Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre. ‘The Archer of Infamy’ will now put his title on the line against Gunther at this Saturday’s SummerSlam PLE in Cleveland, Ohio.