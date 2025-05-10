Former WWE Star Indi Hartwell Wins Gold In House Of Glory

Indi Hartwell has added another championship to her collection, winning the vacated House of Glory (HOG) Women’s Title by defeating the acclaimed Miyu Yamashita at the HOG Waging War event. AEW’s Megan Bayne previously relinquished the title.

Hartwell secured the victory over Yamashita with her signature Full Nelson Facebuster. This championship win comes shortly after Hartwell officially signed with TNA Wrestling.

This success follows Hartwell’s departure from WWE. She was part of the talent releases in early 2025 (assuming a hypothetical early 2025 release for this context, as details can vary). During her WWE tenure, primarily in NXT, Hartwell achieved notable success as a member of The Way faction alongside Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory.

She is a former NXT Women’s Champion and also held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with Candice LeRae, showcasing her capabilities both as a singles and tag team competitor before a stint on the main roster. Her HOG title win and TNA signing indicate Indi Hartwell is poised for a prominent role in the wrestling landscape post-WWE.

The commissioner is on his way to the ring to make a special announcement as it relates to the HOG Women’s Championship! pic.twitter.com/xPKulbZwZ3 — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 10, 2025