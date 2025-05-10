HOG
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Former WWE Star Indi Hartwell Wins Gold In House Of Glory

by Andrew Ravens

Indi Hartwell has added another championship to her collection, winning the vacated House of Glory (HOG) Women’s Title by defeating the acclaimed Miyu Yamashita at the HOG Waging War event. AEW’s Megan Bayne previously relinquished the title.

Hartwell secured the victory over Yamashita with her signature Full Nelson Facebuster. This championship win comes shortly after Hartwell officially signed with TNA Wrestling.

This success follows Hartwell’s departure from WWE. She was part of the talent releases in early 2025 (assuming a hypothetical early 2025 release for this context, as details can vary). During her WWE tenure, primarily in NXT, Hartwell achieved notable success as a member of The Way faction alongside Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory.

She is a former NXT Women’s Champion and also held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with Candice LeRae, showcasing her capabilities both as a singles and tag team competitor before a stint on the main roster. Her HOG title win and TNA signing indicate Indi Hartwell is poised for a prominent role in the wrestling landscape post-WWE.

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

Related News