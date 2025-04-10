GUNTHER Addresses Not Being Chosen To Main Event WWE WrestleMania 41

GUNTHER is slated to defend the World Title against Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41 after Uso earned the title shot by winning the Royal Rumble match. While speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, GUNTHER spoke about not being chosen for the main event of Mania this year.

For the first night, WWE has opted to go with the triple threat match featuring CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The second night will see John Cena challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

“No, I’m not (disappointed). There’s two main event spots. Some people argue there’s only one, which is night two. At the end of the day, they’re big achievements, but that’s nothing I want to stress about. Because in the long term, later on when I finish my career and I’m able to be financially set up to take care of my family, I did all of this doing the thing that I always wanted to do. I don’t think if I never main event WrestleMania it’s gonna make a difference to how proud or happy I’ll be about my career.”

At last year’s WrestleMania, GUNTHER lost the Intercontinental Title to Sami Zayn. At this same show, Uso defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match.