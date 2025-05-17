Hulk Hogan And His Company Want To Acquire The Hooters Brand

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s company, Real American Brands, is reportedly aiming to acquire the intellectual property and branding of the Hooters restaurant chain. First reported by TMZ Sports, the move is part of Hogan’s mission to bring back the iconic American brands that embody “freedom, grit and good times.”

Real American Brands sees Hooters as a prime candidate for this revival. “Hooters is more than just wings and nostalgia — it’s part of the American story,” a company representative told TMZ Sports. “We see enormous potential to modernize the brand without losing its bold identity.”

They added that under their guidance, Hooters would “return to the spotlight as a symbol of unfiltered Americana — fun, fearless, and proudly American.” This bid emerges as Hooters of America, an entity operating the restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2025. Hogan’s interest, first noted in April 2025, was described by his camp as a “perfect match.”

If Real American Brands’ all-cash bid succeeds, they reportedly plan to license the Hooters name back to operators, as Hogan isn’t looking to manage the physical locations. This acquisition would be a “big step” for Real American Brands, which recently launched Real American Beer.