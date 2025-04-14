Jim Johnston Recalls His ‘Disrespectful’ WWE Departure

Jim Johnston, the composer behind some of WWE’s most iconic entrance themes, has criticized the way he was released from the company after over three decades of service. In a new interview, Johnston described his exit as “disrespectful” and voiced strong concerns about the current direction of WWE’s music.

“It’s absolutely politics. [There] was a guy there who was trying to kill me and get his people in the door, which he eventually successfully did. I slowly got just sort of pushed out because I wasn’t getting the full information about characters and what was needed. And so it eventually worked, and Vince eventually fired me at the end of 2017.”

Unceremonial Departure

Towards the end of his run, he grew indifferent about his standing with WWE. His days of having fun on the job, and that inspiring great work, had long passed.

“By the time that Vince finally fired me, I think I was kind of so burned out on it. I was fine… because this stopped being fun a while ago. Early on it was really fun, I really enjoyed it, and when things become not fun, you’re never going to do your best work.”

Most business relationships have a ‘life cycle’ and parties eventually go their separate ways. Unfortunately, Johnston felt a bit disappointed with how little fanfare he received after making such a contribution to the company.

“I know from people who were still there that I disappeared. I didn’t even get the classic corporate email to everyone saying ‘Jim Johnston no longer is an employee of WWE’… It was just like boom, that’s it. And I never heard from anyone there, still.”

The Creative Process, and Today’s WWE Music

Known for creating legendary themes for stars like The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and D-Generation X, Johnston emphasized the emotional storytelling that once defined WWE music. “To me, music in wrestling is about character. It’s not just about making a cool-sounding song. It’s about telling the audience who this person is before they even speak or step in the ring,” he said.

Johnston expressed disappointment with WWE’s current musical direction, noting a lack of individuality in the themes. “I don’t hear the characters in the music anymore,” he explained. “When you heard The Undertaker’s theme, you instantly understood that this guy was something ominous and different. Today, a lot of the themes sound interchangeable.”

He also reflected on the creative process that helped elevate talent. “My job was to help make someone a star through music. Not to just fill time,” Johnston added. “When Stone Cold’s glass broke, people jumped. That was intentional. That was part of the art.”

Since Johnston’s departure, WWE has moved toward working with outside music producers, including CFO$ and more recently def rebel, marking a significant shift in how the company approaches entrance music.

Johnston’s comments underscore a broader sentiment among longtime fans who feel the current themes lack the distinctiveness and emotional punch of earlier eras. For Johnston, the exit wasn’t just personal — it represented a shift in how WWE values the role of music in shaping its performers.