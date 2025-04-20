John Cena Wins 17th WWE World Title At WrestleMania 41

John Cena proved that his time is now by capturing his 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41: Sunday. In the show’s main event, Cena captured the title from Cody Rhodes, marking Cena’s first title victory since 2017.

You can check out some match highlights below.

Cena’s victory means he has fulfilled half of his vow to ruin wrestling by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. Now, John will need to keep the gold until he retires. Cena has vowed to leave with the title, forcing WWE to create a ‘toy’ for the Superstars to defend, without the legacy or history of the genuine article.