John Cena’s ‘Coyote vs Acme’ Film Rescued

by Andrew Ravens

Wrestling superstar John Cena’s shelved movie “Coyote vs Acme” has found new life after Ketchup Entertainment confirmed their acquisition of the worldwide rights to the live-action/animated hybrid film.

According to Deadline, the deal, reportedly worth around $50M, will bring the Looney Tunes character to theaters in 2026.

Cena stars as an intimidating corporate lawyer representing the Acme Corporation against Wile E. Coyote, who sues the company after their products repeatedly fail him in his pursuit of Road Runner. Will Forte plays the billboard lawyer representing Coyote, with Lana Condor and Tone Bell completing the cast.

Despite testing well with audiences, the film became a casualty of Warner Bros’ cost-cutting measures two years ago. The studio had previously screened the movie to buyers with a $70M price tag, matching its reported production cost.

While Cena maintained a diplomatic stance about the shelving, other talent expressed stronger disappointment, with Forte calling the move “fcking bullsht.”

This rescue represents a significant investment for Ketchup Entertainment as Cena balances his Hollywood career with his WWE retirement tour.

