Kamala’s Family Responds to WWE Hall of Fame Induction

The family of the late wrestling legend James Harris, known professionally as Kamala “The Ugandan Giant,” has expressed their gratitude following his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Legacy wing.

WWE recently announced that Kamala will be honored posthumously alongside Dory Funk Sr. and Ivan Koloff. On their official website, WWE described Kamala as one of their “most memorable Superstars with his intimidating war paint and unpredictable style.”

Harris, who passed away in August 2020 at age 70 due to cardiac arrest and other health complications, left behind a significant legacy in professional wrestling. He was known for his fierce in-ring persona yet possessed what WWE called “a lovable innocence that showed the true heart” beneath the character.

In a statement released on Kamala’s official Facebook page, his family thanked WWE for the honor, noting: “James’ story is one of strength, resilience, and perseverance.” They recounted his humble beginnings, working as a sharecropper after losing his father at a young age, and how “through sheer determination he carved out a path to greatness.”

The family highlighted Harris’s matches with wrestling icons and emphasized that despite facing health challenges and hardships in his later years, his faith remained a source of strength. They concluded by expressing appreciation to fans, WWE, and everyone who supported his legacy.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18th in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend.????????????????