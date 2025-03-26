WWE Signs Posthumous Legends Deal with Kamala

The family of the late James Harris, known worldwide as Kamala “The Ugandan Giant,” has announced a posthumous Legends contract with WWE. The move marks a significant recognition of the wrestling icon’s impact on the industry.

“We couldn’t be prouder that James’s legacy is back home where it belongs,” said Emmer Jean Harris, wife of James Harris.

The agreement was facilitated by 16 Creative, a branding and estate management agency based in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Jared Ashley, CEO and Founder of 16 Creative, emphasized that the deal had long been a personal goal.

“My main goal was to get Kamala signed to a Legends deal—and hopefully into the WWE Hall of Fame,” Ashley stated. “I’ve always felt that’s where he belongs, and I think many of his fans would agree.”

Ashley also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the Harris family and WWE, noting the importance of preserving Kamala’s legacy.

16 Creative has previously managed Legends deals for wrestling figures such as Demolition, Koko B. Ware, Tito Santana, and Junkyard Dog. The agency also represents current WWE legends including Ted DiBiase and Mike Rotunda.

Kamala’s addition to WWE’s Legends roster ensures that his contributions to professional wrestling will continue to be honored for generations to come.