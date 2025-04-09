WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Legacy Inductees Announced

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is coming together with three more names set to be inducted. These three legends of the squared circle will be inducted as part of the WWE Hall of Fame’s Legacy Wing.

Legendary Superstars Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff will enter the WWE Hall of Fame as the 2025 Legacy inductees. pic.twitter.com/t7fdxQCjIK — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2025

Kamala

Instantly recognizable with his unique attire and facepaint, Kamala terrorized fans with his wild, unpredictable style. Notable highlights of his career include feuds with The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan. Outside of WWE, Kamala held gold in the NWA and is a former AWA Southern Heavyweight Champion.

Dory Funk Sr.

The patriarch of the legendary Funk wrestling family, Dory Sr. played a massive role in shaping the wrestling scene in Texas alongside his kin and the Von Erichs. With this induction, Dory will join his sons Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk, both of whom were inducted in 2009.

Ivan Koloff

Known to fans as The Russian Bear, Ivon Koloff made history on January 18, 1971, when he dethroned Bruno Sammartino as WWWF Champion. The win marked the end of Sammartino’s 2,803-day reign as champion, the longest of all time. While Koloff’s three weeks with the gold would be less notable, his toughness made him a hated heel during his wrestling career.

These three legends will join Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and the Natural Disasters in this year’s Hall of Fame, alongside the first-ever Immortal Moment induction of Bret Hart Vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.