Kelly Kelly Dreams of WWE Return & HOF Induction: ‘I Want My Kids to See Me Wrestle’

Kelly Kelly hasn’t competed in years but that could soon be about to change. On Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, the former WWE Divas Champion shared her goals in the wrestling business.

“My dream is for my kids to see me wrestle. Hopefully, I get in the Hall of Fame one day.”

Kelly still attends WWE events, where she hopes “maybe they’ll call me for another Rumble.” While she’s not sure what’s to come, adding “who knows,” the former Superstar made clear that “I would definitely come back for that.”

Kelly shared in March 2023 that she and her husband Joe were expecting their first child, and revealed that it’d be twins the following month. On September 10, the couple welcomed their son Jaxon Matthew and their daughter Brooklyn Marie into the world.

Kelly’s time with WWE came to an end in 2012 with her final match coming at an August live event with a win over Natalya. Since then, however, Kelly has made several returns to the ring including in three Women’s Royal Rumble matches. Her most recent match came in the 2022 Women’s Rumble, won by Ronda Rousey.

A return to the ring would see Kelly join an elite cast of wrestling moms, a list that includes Rousey, Mickie James, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and others. Whether Kelly competes in the ring again or not remains to be seen but don’t count out the first-ever female 24/7 Champion.