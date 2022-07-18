Kevin Nash Claims Some Wrestlers Look Like They Can’t ‘Throw A F*cking Punch’

WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash believes that some wrestlers today look like they can’t “throw a f*cking punch.”

Nash took to his new podcast, “Kliq This,” to give his thoughts on the current professional wrestling landscape. The WWE Hall of Famer critiqued that nobody in the business today has any real heat. He also said that nobody truly stands out to him.

While many guys look athletic they also look like they can’t throw a proper punch.

“The thing that I found out or realized was nobody has any heat. There’s nobody on the television show that I look at and say, ‘That person, if this was real and kicked my door down, I’d be like, oh f***.’ They’re athletic but they don’t look like they can even throw a f***ing punch.”

“I realize now that both companies do it when they go to commercial break, the action is in a small box. And I actually enjoy that more because they’re going so f***ing fast on a large screen TV, you’re like, ‘Slow the f*** down!’ It’s too just too fast, nobody sells sh**.”

Kevin Nash & Bryan Danielson See Eye-To-Eye

Nash doesn’t seem to be alone in his thinking. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Bryan Danielson said in a recent interview that he’s more impressed by in-ring performers who get the basics right rather than the high spots they can pull off.

“How you view wrestling evolves as you become a bigger fan. When I was in school, I saw Juvie do a 450 splash and I was like that’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen! Now it’s watching Jerry Lawler punching someone in the face is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen”

Kevin Nash certainly knows a thing or two about being successful in professional wrestling. Not only is he a two-time WWE Hall Of Famer, but Nash is a former WWE Champion, an Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time Tag Team Champion.

Now, retired from in-ring competition, Nash offers his take on the landscape of the business regularly on his podcast.