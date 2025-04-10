Kevin Owens Speaks Out on Body Shaming: ‘I’m Comfortable With How I Look’

Kevin Owens recently opened up on critics saying he doesn’t look like a wrestler. More often than not KO has faced body shaming due to his physique. But, ‘The Prizefighter’ has proved critics wrong every time he stepped foot inside the ring. He is one of the best and talented members of the current WWE roster. Despite the criticism over his shape, he has showcased quality performances over the years and continues to do so.

Though he has maintained a similar shape over the years, Kevin Owens lost a considerable amount of weight and returned with a much leaner physique in 2019 which was commendable.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kevin Owens said he still faces comments about body shaming. However, he said that he feels comfortable with how he looks and it doesn’t hamper his work:

“Yeah, I mean, I still get it all the time. But really, the people that feel like that’s a knock or an insult, they’re just very stupid. I’m so comfortable with how I look. I always have been, which is probably what’s driven so many people crazy, because my weight has fluctuated over the years for sure. There were times where I was much heavier than I am now and there are reasons for that. They’ll say, ‘Well, you weren’t working out enough. You were eating like sh*t.’ Yeah, that’s true, but it never hindered my work.

The former WWE Universal Champion added that weight has never been an issue as he continues to put up great quality of work inside the ring as well as on the mic. Though Kevin Owens has lost weight, he said that he hasn’t worked for it:

“So you might have not liked looking at me the way I looked at that point, but I was having killer matches either way, I was able to talk better than most people on the roster, and that never changed. So now I’ve lost weight because honestly, I haven’t done anything. This is the funny part. I haven’t done anything to lose weight. I didn’t set out and go, I’m gonna lose weight. I really didn’t, just my weight fluctuates a lot. I might be a little more active in my everyday life than I was for a while, whatever it may be. I don’t know my metabolism. I really have no idea, but yeah right now I’ve shed some pounds. I might put more on. I really don’t know. But I’ve never made a conscious choice to be heavier or be lighter or look better and man, that really drives a lot of people crazy.”

Kevin Owens is currently out with neck injury and it has forced him to miss WrestleMania 41. The seriousness of the injury has also put his pro wrestling future up in the air. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for him.