Kevin Owens Injury Update

Kevin Owens is facing a significant setback. On Friday’s SmackDown, he revealed that he’ll be out of action for several months due to a neck injury requiring surgery. This announcement was heartbreaking for Owens and the fans just weeks before his scheduled WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton.

Owens explained that he had been dealing with the injury for four months, during which time doctors tried to find the issue and whether for him to get surgery. The uncertainty surrounding his return timeline is unclear. The news led to a frustrated reaction from Randy Orton, who, upon learning his WrestleMania match was off, hit an RKO on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

A report from PWInsider.com confirms the legitimacy of Owens’s injury, with a source describing it as “awful.” Notably, there’s talk amongst WWE talent that Owens is facing potential fusion surgery. This type of surgery often involves a lengthy recovery period, causing Owens to miss months of action.

The WWE company’s reaction has been sympathy and sadness for Owens. Multiple sources expressed concern and support for Owens during this difficult time.

SEScoops wishes Owens all the best in his journey to recovery.