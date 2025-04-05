Kevin Owens Responds to Matt Riddle Calling Him & Sami Zayn ‘Very Difficult’ to Work With

Kevin Owens has responded to recent comments by former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle calling him and Sami Zayn “very difficult” to work with. KO says he doesn’t have any personal issues with Riddle, but isn’t surprised that his attitude and poor decision making led him out of WWE.

“It’s funny coming from him, I have nothing against him at all but you know, to me, he’s a guy who had really amazing opportunities handed to him like being Randy’s tag partner, and basically getting to ride the coattails of a legend & he managed to screw it all up. not because of his abilities, but because of his own attitude and poor choices, so for him to say we’re hard to work with and he couldn’t get a word in…there is a pretty good reason for that. You look at our track record and his track record, I think that speaks for itself.”

Riddle made comments about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn being difficult during an appearance on the Going Ringside podcast.

The “King of Bros” named Sheamus as one of the physically toughest opponents he worked with, but mentioned that working with Owens and Zayn presented unique challenges. He noted that it was tough to communicate effectively with them, saying, “It’s hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys, if you know what I’m saying”.

Riddle currently wrestles for Major League Wrestling, where he’s the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.