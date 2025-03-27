Kevin Owens Says Wrestling Sami Zayn at Skydome Meant More Than WrestleMania

Kevin Owens has had his share of WrestleMania moments—main events, title wins, even a match with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. But none of those top the night he and Sami Zayn shared the ring at Toronto’s Skydome. Appearing on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Owens described the Elimination Chamber showdown with Zayn as a defining career moment.

“Dare I say it was probably bigger than WrestleMania to us,” Owens said. “It was in front of our countrymen… I went there for WrestleMania 18. That’s where I saw my first WrestleMania.”

The Canadian duo has a long history—wrestling each other across the independent scene, in WWE, and even at past WrestleManias. But returning to Toronto in a packed stadium brought it all full circle.

“We wrestled in Toronto so many times on the independents,” Owens recalled. “Now to get to do it in the biggest venue in Toronto, it was very special. It seems like fans really enjoyed the match too, which means a lot.”

Owens’ emotional connection to the venue adds a layer of gravity to an already pivotal WWE event. It also speaks to the growing significance of non-WrestleMania shows in WWE’s new era.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, Owens may have more show-stealing moments in store—but to him, nothing quite matches that night in Toronto.