Lilian Garcia Announces SmackDown Exit, Future WWE Role

Lilian Garcia returned to WWE in late 2024 as the replacement for Samantha Irvin. In January 2025, Garcia was moved to SmackDown but now her time with the blue brand has come to an end.

On Instagram, Garcia shared that the March 14, edition of WWE SmackDown would be her final show as a full-time ring announcer for the blue brand. However, Garcia will continue to serve as the ring announcer for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event shows, giving the events an added dose of nostalgia. Garcia will also sing at certain events and added that she is working on other show ideas.

It’s fitting that Garcia’s final SmackDown came in Barcelona, Spain, given that her singing career began when she was a child in Madrid. Garcia joined WWE in August 1999 and just weeks later, fell victim to a figure-four leg-lock by Jeff Jarrett, who was an on-screen misogynist at the time.

After a decade, Garcia left WWE in 2009 but returned the following year to fill in for Justin Roberts. Garcia’s second full-time run with WWE began in December 2011 and ended in 2019. Now, fans will continue to be a part of WWE programming, though it remains to be seen who will fill in for her as the ring announcer for SmackDown.