Lilian Garcia Recalls Launching WWE’s First Female-Led Podcast

Long before podcasting became a staple in wrestling media, Lilian Garcia was setting the standard. After her 2016 exit from WWE, she launched Making Their Way to the Ring, which later evolved into Chasing Glory—becoming one of the first female-led wrestling podcasts.

“I was the first from wrestling—female—to have her own podcast,” Garcia shared in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She also noted launching Luchando, a Spanish-language podcast, describing it as another industry first.

Through candid interviews with WWE and wrestling talent, Garcia created space for emotional and meaningful conversations. Her bilingual platform further connected with Spanish-speaking fans and highlighted diverse voices within the industry.

As WWE prepares to revive its podcast division, Garcia says fans continue asking for her return.

“I have so many fans that keep going, ‘Can you please bring it back?’” she said, reflecting on the podcast’s deeper purpose. “Getting to know these superstars like never before was powerful.”

Whether or not Chasing Glory returns, Garcia’s legacy in wrestling podcasting remains significant—authentic, empathetic, and ahead of its time.