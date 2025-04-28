London Mayor Remains Determined To Bring WWE WrestleMania To UK

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has not given up on bringing a future WWE WrestleMania to his city after years of wanting to do so.

Khan mentioned this idea during his 2024 re-election campaign, yet no deal has been struck yet between WWE and the city. He met with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan last summer about the possibility.

The mayor’s office published a report today touting that six events brought £230 million in direct economic impact to the city last year. Now, looking ahead, Khan stated that he remains committed in bringing in Mania.

Triple H recently said that ringing WrestleMania overseas would be difficult logistically. However, that doesn’t mean he’s against it; he stated that he thinks WWE is up to the challenge.

While London sets its sights on future WrestleMania events, the immediate hosting duties lie elsewhere. Las Vegas recently staged WrestleMania 41, and New Orleans is already slated to host WrestleMania 42 in 2026. Additionally, it has been publicly announced that Indianapolis is also in line to host WrestleMania in the future, as part of an agreement between WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp.