Mark Henry Reveals His Son Jacob Wants To Main Event WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently revealed that his son, Jacob Henry is eager to not only enter pro wrestling but headline WrestleMania in the future.

Mark Henry told TMZ Sports that his son’s true passion is pro wrestling and he has already set some daunting goals. The former World Champion revealed that Jacob, who has been an amateur wrestler is not looking for a career in Olympic wrestling. Jacob is aiming to main-event WrestleMania as well as become a champion in Japan. ‘The World Strongest Man’ admitted that these are “hefty goals” but he outlined the importance of setting scary goals. He said:

“His true passion is pro wrestling. He’s not trying to be an Olympic champion in wrestling. He said, ‘I don’t want to go to the Pro Bowl or win a Super Bowl. I want to main event WrestleMania and go to Japan and be a champion.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, those are hefty goals.’ But I tell you what, if your goals don’t scare you, then you’re playing it safe. You’re not going to make it unless you have high, high dreams.”

Jacob Henry’s career

Jacob Henry has attended Lake Travis and participated in wrestling, football as well as track and field. In his junior year, he achieved notable shot put throws of 50-7 and 50-6 which helped him earn a top-four finish in the Texas 6A 285-pound weight class. Meanwhile, in his sophomore and freshman years, he displayed an impressive feat of strength with shot put throws that ranged from 48-10.5 to 49-8.

Speaking about his football career, Jacob Henry dominated the 2022 football season at Lake Travis. He finished the junior season with outstanding stats of 46 tackles, 4 tackles for loss (TFL), 2 sacks, and 6 quarterback hurries. In his sophomore year, he scored 28 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 QB hurries.

Jacob Henry also recently announced that he was committed to wrestling for the University of Oklahoma. He revealed that he won his 100th match in amateur wrestling.

With his athletic skills and impressive resume, he is a massive prospect for pro wrestling. He could end up joining NXT, WWE’s developmental brand where several second-generation talents have stepped foot.