Maxxine Dupri Names The Most Uplifting Person In WWE Locker Room

Maxxine Dupri has explained why the whole WWE locker room is genuinely happy for Chelsea Green over her Women’s US Title win.

The duo of Dupri and Cathy Kelley recently appeared on Lightweights Podcast. They discussed things such as WWE Raw moving to Netflix, the upcoming Royal Rumble event, Tiffany Stratton’s Money In The Bank cash in, and more.

During the interview, the duo was asked about the most uplifting member of the locker room and Maxxine named Chelsea Green without any hesitation:

“I think for me, definitely Chelsea. Chelsea is someone that, and I’ve seen it time and time again with people that she’s close with, people that she’s not close with. If someone needs something or is struggling, that girl will call the President of the United States, and be like, ‘I have the girl for you.’ She will uplift you.”

She’s So Secure: Maxxinne Dupri

Maxxine Dupri went on to tell a story about how Chelsea lent her wrestling boots for last year’s Royal Rumble. She explained that Green’s personality is the reason why everyone is happy for her on becoming the Inaugural Women’s US Champion: