Maxxine Dupri Names The Most Uplifting Person In WWE Locker Room

Maxxine Dupri has explained why the whole WWE locker room is genuinely happy for Chelsea Green over her Women’s US Title win.
The duo of Dupri and Cathy Kelley recently appeared on Lightweights Podcast. They discussed things such as WWE Raw moving to Netflix, the upcoming Royal Rumble event, Tiffany Stratton’s Money In The Bank cash in, and more.
During the interview, the duo was asked about the most uplifting member of the locker room and Maxxine named Chelsea Green without any hesitation:
“I think for me, definitely Chelsea. Chelsea is someone that, and I’ve seen it time and time again with people that she’s close with, people that she’s not close with. If someone needs something or is struggling, that girl will call the President of the United States, and be like, ‘I have the girl for you.’ She will uplift you.”
She’s So Secure: Maxxinne Dupri
Maxxine Dupri went on to tell a story about how Chelsea lent her wrestling boots for last year’s Royal Rumble. She explained that Green’s personality is the reason why everyone is happy for her on becoming the Inaugural Women’s US Champion:
“Literally, we were texting today. This is my favorite. We were texting today about the rumble, and she’s like, oh, I have the perfect boots for you that you could wear,’ Like her wrestling boots.
And she did that for me last Rumble. Last rumble she let me wear her boots because they matched my gear. She just has no sense of jealousy. She’s so secure in who she is, rightfully so, she’s 10 out of 10 human in all categories.
But it makes it so fun to be such close friends with her, because she constantly lifts everyone up around her. I think that’s the reason that you see the entire roster is so happy for her. It’s not just like, one person. We are all like, ‘She’s so, so deserving of this moment.'”