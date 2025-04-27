WWE Superstars Share Their Favorite Hometown Dishes

There’s nothing like a good hometown dish and the WWE Superstars are no exception to having favorites. In a video shared by Pubity, the Superstars of WWE revealed what dishes they seek out when heading home:

Dominik Mysterio: The master of the chicken tenders, Mysterio unsurprisingly picked that dish as among his favorite. Mysterio, a self-professed “West-coast boy” also chose In-N-Out burgers (with animal fries) as well as his ‘deadbeat mother’s’ signature Ahi Tuna Ceviche.

Liv Morgan: A native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, Liv Morgan described Taste of Italia’s Chicken Cutlet Sandwich as “fire.” The deli shop, down the street from where Morgan went to high school, still holds a place in her heart (and stomach.)

Raquel Rodriguez: For the Judgment Day’s newest member, nothing beats a breakfast taco from Stripe’s gas station. Not just satisfied with one, Rodriguez said she’d sometimes get a second, though declared that “tortillas should be home-made.”

Stephanie Vaquer: The first Chilean wrestler to hold gold in WWE, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion loves her grandmother’s Humitas. Vaquer shared the secret ingredient that makes her grandma’s Humitas stand out: Love.

Ludwig Kaiser: Nothing starts Ludwig Kaiser’s day off better than a German breakfast, a collection of breads, meats, and cheeses. Kaiser also gave a shout-out to Mettbrötchen, a sandwich consisting of bread, raw pork meat and onions. While he said it may sound “disturbing” to non-German, the dish ‘hits’ every time Kaiser has it.

Maxxine Dupri: The Alpha Academy babe doesn’t know what the official dish of Loomis, California is, but loves a fillet cooked by her dad when home. The fillet can often be found with a sweet potato and according to Dupri “no-one makes it better. No-one.”