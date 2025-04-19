Michelle McCool Talks Silencing the Haters At WWE Hall of Fame

At the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Michelle McCool used her time to give some pertient advice to those in attendance and watching worldwide. Reflecting on her career, McCool recalled being told by WWE higher-ups not to outshine the men of the roster.

“We were literally told ‘Pull your punches, they look too good.’ What do you even do that. I’ll tell you what I did. I kept my head down. I remained quiet and confident and I worked harder than ever before.”

McCool’s determination led to her being granted the first women’s Table match in WWE history, alongside Layla, Beth Phoenix, and Natalya. McCool refused to let herself become less than what she was capable of, a lesson that she hammered home during her speech.

“What you tolerate is what you validate and not every voice deserves your attention.”

McCool’s induction has proven controversial with some fans arguing that she is not worthy of the honor, claiming her induction stems from her relationship to The Undertaker. While McCool didn’t directly address this, she did share something she’s told herself a lot in recent weeks.

“Don’t let the noise around you, drown out the truth inside you because your calling is bigger than their commentary.”

McCool is proud of how far she’s come, from a Divas Search contest to a WWE Hall of Famer. And while some may continue to bawk at her induction, the former Divas and Women’s Champion is ready to stand tall among WWE’s greats.