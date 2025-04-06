Mike Rome Clarfies Mark Nash Comments After Cue Cards ‘Dig’

Mark Nash is WWE SmackDown’s newest announcer and recently, a comment on X by NXT announcer Mike Rome sparked a lot of attention. Rome noticed that Nash was reading off cards during the April 4, edition of WWE SmackDown and questioned when this was introduced.

Wait, we get to read off of cards now??? Asking for a friend lol#wwesmackdown — Austin Romero (aka: Mike Rome) (@AustinMRomero) April 5, 2025

This comment caught the attention of many fans as well as former Raw announcer Samantha Irvin. After Irvin seemed distraught that she wasn’t given cue cards for her tenure, Rome pointed out that Nash has been using cards for two weeks now.

That’s two weeks I’ve seen one ? — Austin Romero (aka: Mike Rome) (@AustinMRomero) April 5, 2025

Some fans took Rome’s comments as a dig at Nash who debuted for the blue brand in late March 2025. Feeling it necessary to clarify, Rome wanted to make clear he wasn’t insulting Nash’s work. Instead, Rome is merely hoping that he soon gets to have cards in his role with WWE NXT.

To clarify, @MarkShunock is absolutely crushing it. Don’t look for a deeper meaning to my tweet lol ? I think the card is a killer tool, especially for many of the long ass things we have to say, I want one! — Austin Romero (aka: Mike Rome) (@AustinMRomero) April 5, 2025

Nash himself would comment, appreciating that Rome’s comments weren’t meant to be insulting. Rome went on to praise the work of the new SmackDown announcer.

Dude, love the style. Keep crushing it. Was watching Friday, gave me Bruce buffer vibes. See you in Vegas! — Austin Romero (aka: Mike Rome) (@AustinMRomero) April 5, 2025

Nash is new to his role with WWE, which may explain why he is using cue cards to help him remember the stats of the Superstars of the blue brand. It remains to be seen if these cards are here to stay as Mike Rome would love to have some cards of his own.