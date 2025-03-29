‘Crushed It’ – Triple H Praises Mark Nash After WWE Ring Announcer Debut

On the March 28, edition of WWE SmackDown, Mark Nash made his debut as the brand’s new ring announcer, replacing Lilian Garcia in the role. Nash had his work cut out, as he announced for several top names including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and the OTC Roman Reigns. Taking to X after the show, WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque had praise for the new announcer.

.@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team. pic.twitter.com/m75W0fnqPy — Triple H (@TripleH) March 29, 2025

Nash, real name Mark Shunock, made a name for himself before WWE as the host and announcer for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN. He has also served as the in-arena host of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders, proving his talents can’t be contained to just one sport.

While Garcia will no longer be announcing on SmackDown, fans haven’t seen the last of her in a WWE setting. It has been confirmed that Garcia will still have a role at WWE events, including ring announcing at the Saturday Night’s Main Event shows. Garcia’s presence at these shows will add to the nostalgic feel of the events which were brought back in late 2024.

Nash joins WWE during the Road to WrestleMania 41 meaning he’ll have his work cut out at this pivotal time of the year. It remains to be seen how Nash fares in his new role but his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by WWE’s Chief Content Officer.