Ring Announcer Mark Shunock Joins WWE SmackDown

Mark Shunock is set to join WWE Friday Night SmackDown as a ring announcer, debuting this Friday at the O2 Arena in London. The longtime sports and entertainment host confirmed the news on social media, marking his official entry into professional wrestling.

Mark Nash: WWE’s New Ring Announcer

Shunock will go by the name Mark Nash and brings a wealth of experience to the role. He has previously served as the host and announcer for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN and is currently the Vice President of Entertainment and in-arena host for the Vegas Golden Knights. He also holds the role of in-arena host for the Las Vegas Raiders, adding to his profile across major sports leagues.

His SmackDown debut coincides with WWE’s return to London, featuring top stars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, and Randy Orton. With his background in high-energy live events, Shunock is expected to enhance the fan experience as WWE continues its international tour.