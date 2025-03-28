Mandy Rose Feels ‘A Little Bit Erased’ From WWE History

Mandy Rose doesn’t know where her relationship with WWE stands.

The former Absolution member was once considered a future star for the company and she was involved in some memorable storylines in the promotion. Her run with the orginzation came to an abrupt end in 2022, however, after the management reportedly discovered explicit pictures, she posted on subscription websites.

Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, talked about her relationship with the company in a new interview with Busted Open Radio. The former NXT Women’s Champion was asked about making a potential appearance in WWE and Mandy said that she doesn’t know if the officials will accept her back:

“I don’t know if they look at me like they would accept me back in a way. I don’t know how they feel. I’ve never had a conversation, but I just I don’t know. Do they think? Are they really offended with what happened? Maybe they just don’t want to be associated with me anymore in a sense because you know, I’m kind of, I feel like I’m a little bit erased in certain scenarios.”

A Little Bit Erased: Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose recently lashed out at WWE for branding Stephanie Vaquer as the first-ever double champion in the history of NXT. Rose argued that she held both the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s titles at the same time. Fans have since pointed out, however that Rose actually ended up unifying the belts into one, while Vaquer holds both the NXT and the North American titles separately.

Despite the factual difference however, the former WWE star does not feel like she gets the respect she deserves. According to the former Tough Enough star, she feels a little bit erased from the WWE history: