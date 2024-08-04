Nia Jax “Grateful to Triple H” After WWE SummerSlam 2024 Title Win

New WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax has shared her gratitude to Triple H following her title victory at WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland. On the post-show press conference, Jax reflected on becoming champion after not being with WWE this time last year

“It’s pretty incredible. A year ago, it was a different position for me. But I am so grateful to Triple H for taking a chance on me. Not just a year ago but ten years ago when he hired me here. So, it’s been an incredible journey and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Jax captured the title from Bayley at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The win marks the Queen of the Ring’s first taste of singles gold in WWE since 2018 when she held the RAW Women’s Title. Though Tiffany Stratton teased cashing in her contract, this proved to be a distraction that would play a role in Bayley losing the title she had held since WrestleMania 40. Stratton appeared on the post-show press conference with Jax and was excited for the Queen of the Ring’s championship victory.

- Advertisement -

As a leading voice in WWE’s creative team, Triple H is certainly putting his faith in Jax as the premier woman on WWE SmackDown. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from WWE SummerSlam and the reign of the brand-new WWE Women’s Champion.

For the use of quotes, please give an H/T to SE Scoops.