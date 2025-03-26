Nick Aldis Alerts Fans After Hacked X Account Promotes Fake WWE Crypto Coin

WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed that his official X account has been hacked, following a series of unauthorized posts promoting a fake cryptocurrency project.

The compromised account shared multiple messages announcing the launch of a “$WWE coin,” falsely presenting it as a new innovation tied to Aldis. These posts included promotional language and a crypto wallet address, raising concerns among fans.

In a statement shared via Instagram, Aldis clarified that he had no involvement with the posts and that his account had been compromised. He asked followers to disregard any content posted on his X account, @RealNickAldis, until further notice.

Aldis also noted that WWE has been informed of the breach and is actively working to resolve the situation.