Nick Aldis Takes Over Tonight’ WWE Raw, Subbing for Adam Pearce

A major shift will take place tonight on WWE Raw from Kansas City, as SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis steps in to run the show. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce posted a video on Sunday running down plans for the episode:

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. Fans are anticipating answers after Breakker’s surprising alliance with Heyman, marked by a brutal attack on Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley, who recently assisted IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer against Roxanne Perez and Giulia, is scheduled for a singles match against Perez.

Becky Lynch is also set to address her betrayal of Lyra Valkyria following their loss of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship just one night after capturing the titles at WrestleMania 41.

However, the biggest change comes with Nick Aldis taking over Raw for the night. Adam Pearce revealed he will miss the show under “doctor’s orders” due to Gunther’s attack on him and Pat McAfee last week. He did not provide further details on his condition or clarify if his absence would extend beyond this episode.