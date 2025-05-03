NXT’s Dani Palmer Announces Release From WWE

WWE’s releases have rocked the wrestling world with fans left wondering what is next for those who have been cut. Now, another name has confirmed that she is no longer part of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

On Instagram, Dani Palmer indicated that her time with WWE has come to an end. Despite her exit, Palmer was optimistic, sharing that “I look forward to this next chapter.”

Palmer signe with WWE in 2022 and would debut on NXT Level Up in September of that year. Her debut on WWE NXT would come in January 2023 as part of a battle royal won by Jacy Jayne and fellow released wrestler Gigi Dolin.

Dani Palmer’s time in WWE would be hit hard with a series of injuries, including requiring double hip surgery in early 2024. In 2025, Palmer sustained an injury at a WWE Evolve taping, which would prove to be her final match under contract.

Prior to WWE, Palmer, real name Alexsis Amrhein, competed in Acrobatics and Tuumbling, and is a three time NCAA National Champion. Now, fans will have to wait and see what’s next for Dani Palmer now her WWE career has ended.