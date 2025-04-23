‘It’s Embarrassing’ – Randy Orton Slams WrestleMania Ticket Prices

WrestleMania 41 is in the history books, and will go down as one of the more controversial WrestleManias in recent years. Fans have taken issue with some of the show’s booking and the ever-increasing prices of tickets also proved to be a problem for many.

Randy Orton didn’t have to pay to attend WrestleMania but was stunned when he learned what some fans had paid to attend the show. When learning of the costs, Orton shared his view.

“It’s embarrassing to be honest, so much money for a seat.”

WrestleMania 41 tickets started at $450 though that number doesn’t take into account Ticketmaster’s hybrid pricing. For context, floor seats at WrestleMania 19 in 2003 cost $400, with the cheapest tickets for the Seattle, Washington event costing just $15.

WrestleMania 41 was a serious money-earner for WWE, though many believe that WWE is making their biggest show unaffordable for the average fan. It remains to be seen if WWE and TKO change course after the response this year as even one of the company’s top stars believes things have gone too far.