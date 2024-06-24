Pat McAfee Show with Triple H Seemingly Targeted Again By The Wyatt Sicks

Another bizarre incident on The Pat McAfee Show, seemingly committed by the Wyatt Sicks, has continued to raise anticipation for the Uncle Howdy-led faction.

During the latest show from the Raw commentator, WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was in the studio. As the two men discussed all things WWE, an image with the phrase ‘You Lied’ appeared on the screen before promptly cutting to black. McAfee and others in the studio were perplexed with Pat blaming producer Evan ‘Foxy’ Fox.

Pat was quick to dismiss the notion that the Wyatt Sicks was behind this, despite the group’s past proclivity for hijacking broadcasts with cryptic images. Levesque humorously added that after meeting Pat’s production crew, he wouldn’t rule out a mistake being made by one of McAfee’s staff. The Game did admit though that this incident on McAfee’s show is quite the coincidence given the Wyatt Sicks’ tactics.

WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT @evanfoxy?? "You guys aren't gonna believe that's real until somebody's laying in the corner.. I hope you guys are still here next week"@TripleH #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QdO0a88lMt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 24, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks & Pat McAfee

This isn’t the first time that the Wyatt Sicks has seemingly struck McAfee’s show. During the June 20, 2024, broadcast, McAfee’s broadcast ended with something off-camera spooking those on the show. The episode then cut to the ‘You Lied’ image that fans saw on the latest episode.

On the following day’s broadcast, McAfee shared footage seemingly disproving the notion that the Wyatt Sicks was present at the show. In the footage, a drone sent out an EMP before being taken down by former Navy SEAL Sniper Jack Carr, who had been interviewed on the show.

What’s Next?

Whether this footage is legitimate or not is up for fans to decide, but this latest show certainly has fans interested in what’s next. With McAfee set to be on tonight’s Raw, one week removed from the Wyatt Sicks’ debut, the commentator may have to watch his back or face being introduced to Uncle Howdy.

