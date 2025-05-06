Pete Dunne Welcomes New Baby, Teases WWE Return

Pete Dunne is as tough as they come on WWE TV but this week, the Bruiserweight revealed a softer side to himself on social media. Dunne took a break from punishing his opponents to announce the arrival of a new baby.

The Bruiserweight shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding his daughter while also pushing a stroller. Dunne debuted a fresh haircut and beard trim and assured fans of his return to WWE television soon, writing: “New baby Fresh trim Back soon GODBLESS.”

Dunne and his partner Demi Burchel welcomed their first child, Emmi Rae, into the world, back on November 19, 2019. Now, Emmi has a younger sibling in a huge moment for Dunne and his family.

Dunne was last seen on WWE television during the April 18th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, participating in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. While it may be a little while before he’s back in the ring, fans can look forward to his return when the time is right.