Pete Dunne Makes Surprise Return to Ireland’s OTT Wrestling After 5 Years

by Michael Reichlin

Pete Dunne made a surprise appearance at OTT Wrestling’s Homecoming event on March 22, 2025, marking his first match for the Irish promotion in five years. The event took place in Dublin, where fans were stunned by Dunne’s unadvertised return.

Adding to the moment, Dunne paid homage to Triple H by performing a version of the WWE legend’s signature water spit entrance. The tribute entrance, combined with his unexpected appearance, created a standout moment that drew a strong reaction from the live crowd.

Dunne’s return highlights a rare appearance on the independent circuit, drawing attention to his roots in the European wrestling scene.

