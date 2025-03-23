Pete Dunne Returns to OTT Wrestling After 5 Years Away

Pete Dunne made a surprise return to the Irish indie scene on March 22 as part of OTT Wrestling’s latest event in Ireland. Not only did Dunne shock fans with his arrival, but he, Trent Seven, and Sammy D made their entrance with a nod to WWE’s very own King of Kings, Triple H.

This match marked Dunne’s first time competing for the Irish promotion since 2019 but his return wasn’t all fun and games. After the match, he took a moment to honor two late figures from the wrestling community—Ryan Smile and Niamh Dunphy. Dunne’s return demonstrated that for all his success in WWE, both in NXT and the main roster, he remains deeply connected to the roots that shaped his career.

When not appearing for OTT Wrestling, Dunne can be found on Monday Night Raw where he has been feuding with Penta. Despite the best efforts of the former NXT UK Champion though, he has yet to get a victory over the masked Superstar. Dunne’s most recent match for WWE came at the March 3, WWE Main Event taping, where he defeated the LWO’s own Cruz Del Toro.