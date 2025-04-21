Randy Orton: The People Love Joe Hendry

Following his unexpected match against TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry at WWE WrestleMania 41 – Night 2, Randy Orton spoke with Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive, expressing his satisfaction with his mystery opponent.

“But me not knowing who my opponent was going to be, all those nerves were gone, and I was able to soak up all that energy. Got to say a little something, get everybody ready for the fact that we don’t know who’s about to step through that curtain. I couldn’t be more happy with who my opponent ended up being,” Orton stated.

Orton was slated to work with Kevin Owens at the event. However, a neck injury that is expected to need surgery to fix sidelined Owens and pulled him from the match.

“Now, when I first heard the music, and I first saw who it was, I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to feel about it, but then I heard the people’s reaction to this guy, and they love him,” Orton continued, acknowledging the crowd’s response to Hendry.

He alluded to doing Hendry’s spin around more often, “Now, I had to hit a couple of RKOs, as per the usual, but then I did my own little version of the Hendry spin around. I don’t know what he calls it, but I’ll tell you what, I might have to steal that for next week. Maybe, we’ll see when we get there. You’re going to have to wait. If I do it again, it will be on SmackDown, or maybe Monday Night Raw.”