Inspiration Behind WWE WrestleMania 41 Attires Revealed

The Superstars of WWE were dressed to impress as part of this year’s WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event. Here are some of the hidden meanings and inspiration behind the attires from the event.
Damian Priest Takes Drew McIntyre to Hell
Damian Priest wore an attire inspired by Pinhead, the iconic lead of the Hellraiser movie franchise. This nod was noticed by Dead Meat, a hit YouTube series that’s worked with several WWE Superstars.
Rhea Ripley is The Batman who Laughs
Rhea Ripley kicked off WresttleMania 41: Sunday by challenging for the Women’s World Championship. Fans of DC Comics will have noticed Ripley taking inspiration by the Batman who Laughs, a twisted take on the Caped Crusader.
Randy Orton Goes Old School
Randy Orton’s blue and yellow attire may seem odd to fans who have only seen him wear in darker colors. Older fans will recognize that this attire was based on the gear Orton wore for his 2002 main roster debut.
The New Day have a ‘Giant’ inspiration
With painted on muscles and far shoulders and cuffs, fans instantly recognized that The New Day’s attire as a nod to Giant Gonzalez.
Liv Morgan’s Rodriguez Reference
Liv Morgan may have lost the WWE Women’s Tag Titles at WrestleMania but she looked good doing so. Morgan’s attire was a nod to singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.
The War Raiders Were Ready to Clash
Erik and Ivar wore attires inspired by characters from Clash of Clans. WWE is partnering with the massively popular mobile video game to bring some Superstars to the virtual world.