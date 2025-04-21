Inspiration Behind WWE WrestleMania 41 Attires Revealed

The Superstars of WWE were dressed to impress as part of this year’s WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event. Here are some of the hidden meanings and inspiration behind the attires from the event.

Damian Priest Takes Drew McIntyre to Hell

Damian Priest wore an attire inspired by Pinhead, the iconic lead of the Hellraiser movie franchise. This nod was noticed by Dead Meat, a hit YouTube series that’s worked with several WWE Superstars.

Rhea Ripley is The Batman who Laughs

Rhea Ripley kicked off WresttleMania 41: Sunday by challenging for the Women’s World Championship. Fans of DC Comics will have noticed Ripley taking inspiration by the Batman who Laughs, a twisted take on the Caped Crusader.

Rhea Ripley with the Batman Who Laughs tribute ?



She's incredible omg, Rhea knows ball ?#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/A76E3xEd6A — ?+? ????? ????? ? (@HonoraryDawg) April 20, 2025

Randy Orton Goes Old School

Randy Orton’s blue and yellow attire may seem odd to fans who have only seen him wear in darker colors. Older fans will recognize that this attire was based on the gear Orton wore for his 2002 main roster debut.

Randy Orton with the 2002 style old school trunks #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/v60xzfpWmO — Bathory (@ImBathory) April 21, 2025

The New Day have a ‘Giant’ inspiration

With painted on muscles and far shoulders and cuffs, fans instantly recognized that The New Day’s attire as a nod to Giant Gonzalez.

New Day paying tribute to Giant Gonzalez #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CPlp6IR51s — Steph (@oddurbanite) April 19, 2025

Liv Morgan’s Rodriguez Reference

Liv Morgan may have lost the WWE Women’s Tag Titles at WrestleMania but she looked good doing so. Morgan’s attire was a nod to singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.

Liv Morgan’s attire is was inspired by Olivia Rodrigo. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5ghg0gKyF8 — Astoban (@YLIAfan) April 21, 2025

The War Raiders Were Ready to Clash

Erik and Ivar wore attires inspired by characters from Clash of Clans. WWE is partnering with the massively popular mobile video game to bring some Superstars to the virtual world.